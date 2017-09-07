You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was seriously injured on Thursday in a head-on collision.

Around 6 a.m., officials responded to the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 705 near Jordan Road. Firefighters used rescue equipment to remove the door of a Honda Accord to free the injured victim, officials said. The victim was transported to Moore Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second car, a Mustang GT, was not injured in the crash.

N.C. Highway 705 was blocked to traffic in both directions for more than one hour with officials eventually opening one lane to traffic before the roadway could be cleared from the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.