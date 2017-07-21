Scotty McCreery cited for having gun, ammo at RDU
Morrisville, N.C. — Garner native and country music singer Scotty McCreery was cited last week after he was found in possession of a gun and ammunition at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
According to an incident report, McCreery tried to bring a 9 mm Smith & Wesson through an airport security checkpoint on July 13.
McCreery told authorities he went to a firing range before going to the airport and forgot to remove the weapon from his backpack.
Five bullets were found in the magazine, along with two boxes of ammunition.
McCreery was cited with a concealed weapon permit violation and was released. He was not arrested.
