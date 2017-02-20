You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The State Bureau of Investigation on Monday evening took control of Hoke County government offices as agents investigated alleged criminal activity.

County employees were sent home early as a result of the investigation.

Agents were at the scene collecting evidence.

County commissioners were at the building when SBI agents arrived. They were able to relocate their scheduled meeting to the courthouse annex building while the SBI continued their investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.