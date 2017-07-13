You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Z9W

— The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Sanford woman shot an intruder Thursday morning.

Deputies said a woman at 320 S. Plank Road grabbed her pistol after hearing somebody jiggling her door knob just before 11 a.m.

When the woman answered the door, Bryant Latrelle Martin, 29, of 281 S. Plank Road, attempted to force his way into the house and got into a struggle with the homeowner, authorities said.

The woman told deputies that she fired several shots at Martin, who ran from the front porch.

Authorities said Martin sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner’s son dialed 911 to report the incident, authorities said.