Local News
Road closed, 2,000 without power in Durham after truck hits power lines
Posted 7:07 a.m. today
Updated 22 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Almost 2,000 Duke Energy customers in Durham were without power Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer knocked down power lines.
Authorities closed Leesville Road between U.S. Highway 70 and Doc Nichols Road when the truck hit the lines around 3 a.m.
The Duke Energy website estimated power would be restored around noon.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.