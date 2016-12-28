You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Almost 2,000 Duke Energy customers in Durham were without power Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer knocked down power lines.

Authorities closed Leesville Road between U.S. Highway 70 and Doc Nichols Road when the truck hit the lines around 3 a.m.

The Duke Energy website estimated power would be restored around noon.