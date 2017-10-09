You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office on Monday said they believe the deaths of four senior citizens in August may be gang-related.

Janice and James Harris and their visitors, James and Peggy Whitley, were shot on Aug. 21 while sitting at the Harris' kitchen table playing cards. Officials are now saying the residence may have been specifically targeted.

Earlier in October, the sheriff's office increased a $8,000 reward to $51,000 for tipsters who have information about the case. The reward is being offered to people who have information that could lead to the arrest of individual(s) responsible for the deaths.

Officials said a family member went to check on the residents of the home at 980 Fishing Creek Road in the Glenview community west of Enfield and found the bodies.

"It's very much upsetting. I knew two of these people personally," Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said during an afternoon news conference.

Tripp knew 76-year-old James Whitley, a farmer, and 67-year-old Peggy Jo Whitley, a former hair stylist. They were visiting their friends, 88-year-old Jim Harris, a gunsmith, and his wife, 72-year-old Janice and administrative assistant for a local builder, when they were shot and killed

"I will not tip my hand to these cowards. So we're keeping everything close at hand, and once we make an arrest in this case, we'll be more forthcoming with our information," Tripp said.

Some items were missing from the home, but there were no apparent signs of a struggle, Tripp said. He declined to say what had been taken.

Matt Cousins says Jim Harris worked on several of his guns over the years. He heard about the killings when he was in South Carolina watching the eclipse.

When the phone rang, it was quite a shock. I had to sit there on the car a moment and grasp what had happened," he said.

"They were just good people and they didn’t deserve to die this way," Tripp said.

The State Bureau of Investigation and sheriff's offices in Edgecombe, Northampton and Warren counties are assisting with the investigation.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies set up road blocks near the home to hand out fliers and ask if anyone had seen anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff's Office at 252-583-8201 or Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.