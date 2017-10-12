Local News
Realtor finds two bodies in Chapel Hill residence
Posted 4:37 p.m. today
Updated 5:10 p.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are investigating two bodies found in a home on Deming Road off East Franklin Street on Thursday, according to Chapel Hill police.
Officers have arrived and are blocking off the area as a potential crime scene.
This is a developing story.
