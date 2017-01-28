You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/179ct

— The Raleigh Day of Unity was held in Apex Saturday with the purpose of bringing people of different faiths and cultures together for activities, food and conversation. Organizers also provided bags of necessities to immigrant and refugee families who attended.

Organizer and community activist Faisal Khan described it as a celebratory event and what can happen when people come together, but there is also an underlying fear.

"There is some fear, he said. "There is some concern what might happen given the fact that Donald Trump had put a ban on Muslims, Muslim refugees, Muslim immigrants. even Muslims with green cards from those seven majority Muslim countries. So there is some concern."

The event was organized weeks ago and coincidentally fell on the same day the news of two Iraqis detained in New York spread like wildfire.

According to a spokesperson from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, there have been no detainees today and all international flights have concluded for Saturday.