You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16jbd

— A Raleigh man will play the trumpet during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 20.

Petty Officer Peter Pirotte is a part of the U.S. Navy band and has traveled the country, booking performances and concerts year-round.

Now, after two and a half years as a member, his talents will strike a higher note.

"It's going to be a huge number of people. You know, I've performed for big audiences before, but never in front of this many people outdoors and the millions of people that will be watching on television," Pirotte said.

For decades, service member bands have been a critical part of each presidential inaugural period.

"The hours of preparation that go into getting it to actually happen is enormous just for our band, let alone for other bands, let alone the entire thing," he said.

Pirotte said 5,000 service members will march in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Ravenscroft High School graduate will be a part of the Navy's 100 players.

"We started rehearsing for it a couple of months ago. Marching in a 99 piece block is not something that we do every day," Pirotte said.

He said the only thing that matters is making his country proud through music.

Evangelist Franklin Graham will also be at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Graham will give a reading at the ceremony.