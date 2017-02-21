You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Raleigh City Council voted unanimously to select landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh to create the master plan for Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

"Michael Van Valkenburgh rose above the rest as the consultant best able to develop a master park plan that reflects the past, captures the present and reveals the future of Dorothea Dix Park," Mayor Nancy McFarlane said. "Raleigh is a hub of innovation and I am so excited to see what Michael is able to accomplish in partnership with our wonderful community here in Raleigh.”

Valkenburgh’s work includes Brooklyn Bridge Park, Chicago’s Maggie Daley Park Princeton University, Harvard University, CityArchRiver in St. Louis, the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, and beginning this year, the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

“It’s going to be so exciting to see him engage with the community and develop a plan for Dix Park that will meaningfully enrich the quality of life of everyone who lives in or visits this region,” said said Sean Malone, newly appointed president and CEO of Dix Park Conservancy.