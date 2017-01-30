You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17AXF

— Raleigh police have recently gotten several reports of a telephone scam that is returning to the area.

Scammers call people and, impersonating a deputy sheriff, threaten them with prosecution over failure to comply with jury summons. Victims are then asked to obtain prepaid financial cards and convey the account information, which scammers use to siphon funds from the cards.

In a statement issued by the Raleigh Police Department, officials said they never request or demand money for the retraction of a warrant, and they do not require sensitive information like credit card or social security numbers over the phone.

You can learn more about this scam and others like it through the Federal Trade Comission.