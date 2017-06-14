You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Around 30 fire fighters responded to a fire at the Groves Apartments in Raleigh Wednesday morning, according toBattalion Chief Lowell Smith.

Four people were rescued from a balcony at the complex, located at 5070 North New Hope Road.

"They retreated to the safest place which is the balcony in the rear of the structure, and that's where our firefighters found them and got them off by ladder," Smith said.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and no one else was injured in the incident.

Families from at least two units have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire at The Groves Apts off New Hope Road is out. Family rescued from balcony/1 person transported for smoke inhalation. Live on @WRAL @ 12. pic.twitter.com/wBoVdaCDD4 — Gina Benitez (@WRALGina) June 14, 2017

Krystle Smith escaped during the fire.

"I just heard her screaming: 'Fire, fire, my apartment's on fire. Somebody, help me," she said.

"As soon as we opened the door, all we saw was the biggest cloud of black smoke," Smith said.

"The smoke was so thick it was already coming through the house. And we knew we had to get to the porch because the smoke was coming through the house."

Officials said the fire seems to have been caused by a cooking incident.

"We'll get through it," Smith said. "It's just another step in life. So we'll make it like we make it through everything."