You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18pPc

— A group of protesters in Durham toppled a Confederate monument Monday evening.

The statue is called the Confederate Soldiers Monument and was dedicated in 1924.

The protest began at about 6 p.m. near the old courthouse and a portion of East Main Street was closed as a result.

Several men used a ladder to reach the top of statue, which had been sprayed with cooking spray by authorities to make it more difficult to climb, and it was pulled down with a rope.

Protesters began kicking the statue and chanting after it fell. They then began marching to the police department, blocking a number of downtown streets in the process.

The protest dispersed just before 8 p.m.

The protest was held in response to a white nationalist rally that turned violent Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., killing three and injuring dozens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.