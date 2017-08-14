Protesters topple Confederate statue during Durham rally
Durham, N.C. — A group of protesters in Durham toppled a Confederate monument Monday evening.
The statue is called the Confederate Soldiers Monument and was dedicated in 1924.
The protest began at about 6 p.m. near the old courthouse and a portion of East Main Street was closed as a result.
Several men used a ladder to reach the top of statue, which had been sprayed with cooking spray by authorities to make it more difficult to climb, and it was pulled down with a rope.
Protesters began kicking the statue and chanting after it fell. They then began marching to the police department, blocking a number of downtown streets in the process.
The protest dispersed just before 8 p.m.
The protest was held in response to a white nationalist rally that turned violent Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., killing three and injuring dozens.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
