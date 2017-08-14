  • Weather

Protesters topple Confederate statue during Durham rally

Posted 32 minutes ago
Updated A minute ago

Durham, N.C. — A group of protesters in Durham toppled a Confederate monument Monday evening.

The statue is called the Confederate Soldiers Monument and was dedicated in 1924.

The protest began at about 6 p.m. near the old courthouse and a portion of East Main Street was closed as a result.

Several men used a ladder to reach the top of statue, which had been sprayed with cooking spray by authorities to make it more difficult to climb, and it was pulled down with a rope.

Protesters began kicking the statue and chanting after it fell. They then began marching to the police department, blocking a number of downtown streets in the process.

The protest dispersed just before 8 p.m.

The protest was held in response to a white nationalist rally that turned violent Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., killing three and injuring dozens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

4 Comments

  • Jon Smith Aug 14, 7:49 p.m.
    user avatar

    A bunch of immature sheep egged on by the media.
    Prosecution and full restitution of damages... or do different rules apply to the leftist rabble?

  • Haley Sessoms Aug 14, 7:47 p.m.
    user avatar

    Prosecute them ha!!! ACLU will be sitting beside them in a courtroom if they even get charged

  • Jeff Freuler Aug 14, 7:40 p.m.
    user avatar

    People need to get their emotions in check before some serious civil disobedience occurs and it will not be pretty

  • Rick Kissiah Aug 14, 7:34 p.m.
    user avatar

    Hopefully it will not be difficult to identify the vandals and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. These are anti-Trump protestors taking out their frustration. It is not possible to change history by attacking symbols of the past.