Power restored to most near Durham mall

Posted 6:12 p.m. today
Updated 7:50 p.m. today

The Streets at Southpoint. Credit: Bruce R. Feeley and Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau
Durham, N.C. — The Streets at Southpoint and surrounding areas in Durham lost power for about two hours Sunday evening.

According to Duke Energy, about 1,600 people lost power just after 5:30 p.m.

The outage was caused by damage to equipment, according to Duke Energy.

Power had been restored to most by about 8 p.m.

