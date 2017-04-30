Power restored to most near Durham mall
Posted 6:12 p.m. today
Updated 7:50 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — The Streets at Southpoint and surrounding areas in Durham lost power for about two hours Sunday evening.
According to Duke Energy, about 1,600 people lost power just after 5:30 p.m.
The outage was caused by damage to equipment, according to Duke Energy.
Power had been restored to most by about 8 p.m.
