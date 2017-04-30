You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Streets at Southpoint and surrounding areas in Durham lost power for about two hours Sunday evening.

According to Duke Energy, about 1,600 people lost power just after 5:30 p.m.

The outage was caused by damage to equipment, according to Duke Energy.

Power had been restored to most by about 8 p.m.