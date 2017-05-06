Police: Man arrested after death of 66-year-old in Raleigh
Posted 7:23 a.m. today
Updated 4 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a suspect after the death of a man who was found seriously injured on Friday.
Around 8:45 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Capital Boulevard. At the scene, they found a 66-year-old man in critical condition. He was transported to WakeMed, where officials pronounced his death.
According to officials, 55-year-old Ivan Gordon has been arrested for his connection to the homicide.
An investigation is pending, but officials said the crime was "not a random act."
This is an ongoing story that will be updated.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.