— Police have arrested a suspect after the death of a man who was found seriously injured on Friday.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Capital Boulevard. At the scene, they found a 66-year-old man in critical condition. He was transported to WakeMed, where officials pronounced his death.

According to officials, 55-year-old Ivan Gordon has been arrested for his connection to the homicide.

An investigation is pending, but officials said the crime was "not a random act."

This is an ongoing story that will be updated.