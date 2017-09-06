You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police asked Wednesday for the public's help to find a missing Clayton woman.

Alice Stephenson, 75, of Olive Road, was last seen Tuesday afternoon at her job at Walmart on U.S. Highway 70 in Clayton.

She talked with her family at about 1:30 p.m. in the store, and when she got off work at 3:30 p.m., she told her boyfriend that she was on her way home, police said. She was seen leaving the Walmart parking lot just before 4 p.m.

Her silver Pontiac Grand Prix was found abandoned with the windows down Wednesday morning down U.S. 70 from Walmart in the parking lot of a Lowes Foods Shopping Center.

Police said they are trying to track her cellphone and review video from nearby security cameras.

Stephenson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has short gray hair and was wearing a light blue collared shirt, a Walmart work vest, khaki pants with cargo pockets on both sides and reading glasses with black frames. She takes medication for diabetes and high blood pressure.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Clayton Police at 919-553-4611 or Clayton Crime Stoppers at 919-359-8479.