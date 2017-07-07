  • Weather

Police searching for men wanted in string of Fayetteville armed robberies

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for two men wanted in connection with at least five armed robberies over the past two months.

Authorities said two men with handguns entered a Domino’s Pizza at 596 N. Reilly Road at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and demanded money from employees.

The two men also robbed a customer picking up an order inside the store before fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators believe the same men are also responsible for robberies at the following locations:

  • Subway restaurant at 3421 Murchison Road at about 10:35 p.m. on July 5
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts at 2438 Owen Drive at about 9:30 p.m. on July 3
  • Speedway gas station at 670 N. Reilly Road on May 24 and May 22

Police have only a vague description of the men. Both had covered a portion of their faces with masks.

