Police searching for men wanted in string of Fayetteville armed robberies
Posted 4:59 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are searching for two men wanted in connection with at least five armed robberies over the past two months.
Authorities said two men with handguns entered a Domino’s Pizza at 596 N. Reilly Road at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and demanded money from employees.
The two men also robbed a customer picking up an order inside the store before fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash.
Investigators believe the same men are also responsible for robberies at the following locations:
- Subway restaurant at 3421 Murchison Road at about 10:35 p.m. on July 5
- O’Reilly Auto Parts at 2438 Owen Drive at about 9:30 p.m. on July 3
- Speedway gas station at 670 N. Reilly Road on May 24 and May 22
Police have only a vague description of the men. Both had covered a portion of their faces with masks.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.