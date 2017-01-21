You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in a string of burglaries at Asian restaurants.

Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to the Little China located at 3837 Ramsey St. in reference to a robbery. Police said the suspect broke the glass at the front of the business, got inside and stole property.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white, four-door sedan.

Authorities linked the Saturday burglary to five other Asian restaurants that were broken into from Nov. 25 to Dec. 16 last year.

The other burglaries occurred at:

–Nov.25, 2016 – China King located at 3915 Ramsey St.

–Dec. 1, 2016 – Hibachi Grill located at 3901 Ramsey St.

–Dec.1, 2016 – Golden China located at 2724 Bragg Blvd.

–Dec.16, 2016 – China One located at 3308 Bragg Blvd.

–Dec.16, 2016 – Little China located at 3837 Ramsey St.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the burglary investigations should call Det. A. Dickinson at 910-709-7812 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.