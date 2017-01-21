Police search for suspect in six Fayetteville Asian restaurant burglaries
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in a string of burglaries at Asian restaurants.
Officers responded around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to the Little China located at 3837 Ramsey St. in reference to a robbery. Police said the suspect broke the glass at the front of the business, got inside and stole property.
The suspect is believed to be driving a white, four-door sedan.
Authorities linked the Saturday burglary to five other Asian restaurants that were broken into from Nov. 25 to Dec. 16 last year.
The other burglaries occurred at:
–Nov.25, 2016 – China King located at 3915 Ramsey St.
–Dec. 1, 2016 – Hibachi Grill located at 3901 Ramsey St.
–Dec.1, 2016 – Golden China located at 2724 Bragg Blvd.
–Dec.16, 2016 – China One located at 3308 Bragg Blvd.
–Dec.16, 2016 – Little China located at 3837 Ramsey St.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the burglary investigations should call Det. A. Dickinson at 910-709-7812 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
