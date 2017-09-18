You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Authorities on Monday evening were investigating a shooting on Knightdale Boulevard.

Authorities were called to a Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard on for a reported larceny and the suspect fled on foot and entered an office building.

While inside the building, the suspect encountered a lone woman, police said.

At some point, suspect was shot, but not by police.

Authorities did not confirm who shot the suspect or the suspect's condition.