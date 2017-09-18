Local News
Police: Larceny suspect shot in Knightdale
Posted 6:41 p.m. today
Updated 35 minutes ago
Knightdale, N.C. — Authorities on Monday evening were investigating a shooting on Knightdale Boulevard.
Authorities were called to a Walmart at 7106 Knightdale Boulevard on for a reported larceny and the suspect fled on foot and entered an office building.
While inside the building, the suspect encountered a lone woman, police said.
At some point, suspect was shot, but not by police.
Authorities did not confirm who shot the suspect or the suspect's condition.
James Hicks Sep 18, 7:22 p.m.
Mama was packing heat. Good for her!