Police: Person with 'mental health crisis' on Fayetteville bridge is safe, road reopened

Posted 11:02 a.m. today
Updated 31 minutes ago

Fayetteville Police Department cruiser

Cumberland County, N.C. — Authorities closed part of U.S. Highway 95 Business in Fayetteville on Friday morning due to someone "experiencing a mental health crisis" on a bridge, officials said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of someone on a bridge in the 400 block of N. Eastern Boulevard. The department's crisis negotiation team responded to communicate with the person.

US-95 Business, also called N. Eastern Boulevard, was closed between Grove Street and Middle Road.

Around noon, Fayetteville police said on Twitter that the person in crisis was safe. US-95 Business was reopened in both directions around 12:15 p.m.

