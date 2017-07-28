Police: Person with 'mental health crisis' on Fayetteville bridge is safe, road reopened
Posted 11:02 a.m. today
Updated 31 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — Authorities closed part of U.S. Highway 95 Business in Fayetteville on Friday morning due to someone "experiencing a mental health crisis" on a bridge, officials said.
The Fayetteville Police Department said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of someone on a bridge in the 400 block of N. Eastern Boulevard. The department's crisis negotiation team responded to communicate with the person.
US-95 Business, also called N. Eastern Boulevard, was closed between Grove Street and Middle Road.
Around noon, Fayetteville police said on Twitter that the person in crisis was safe. US-95 Business was reopened in both directions around 12:15 p.m.
