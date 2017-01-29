You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Multiple weapons were stolen overnight from a gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

A security guard reported the theft to police Sunday morning.

Officials discovered that multiple weapons of various makes and models were stolen from several vendors at the event venue located at 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.

The number of weapons stolen has not yet been determined, and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.