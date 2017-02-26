You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A teenager sustained life-threatening injuries early Sunday when she was shot inside a Garner apartment.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers with the Garner Police Department responded to an apartment in the Weston Trace complex at 248 Westcroft Drive.

According to officials, a small get-together was taking place in the apartment when three men in masks stormed into the home and opened fire.

Torrance Bryant said she was standing outside the building with her friends and her sister, Dy'sani, when a man approached them.

"He walked up on me, asked 'where the party at?' I said I didn't know because it was getting shut down so it was no use telling him where it was at," Dy'sani Bryant said.

Dy'sani Bryant said the man walked up the stairs to check out the party and came down soon after. Then, she said the man approached her again, but this time the conversation wasn't nearly as friendly.

"When he came up to me, he approached me, he came up with a gun and a facemask. He said 'if I was you, I'd get out of here'," Dy'sani Bryant said.

Dy'Sani, her sister and the rest of the bunch didn't think twice. They said as the man ran up the building stairs, they ran the other way.

"I just thought 'keep running, keep running, don't stop, keep running'," said Torrance Bryant.

Briana Solomon-Sides, 15, of Raleigh, was found bleeding on the floor upstairs. She was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, officials said. She is currently in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation, but authorities said the shooter, who had two accomplices, was able to get away.

"Last night, I couldn't sleep. I'm up all night thinking 'is he going to come back?' 'Who's he going to bring this time?' 'Is he going to be more prepared'? It's crazy," Torrnace Bryant said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garner Police Department at 919-772-8810 or by e-mail at GPDtips@garnernc.gov.