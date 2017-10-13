Local News
Police: Man found shot in Durham parking lot dies at hospital
Posted 22 minutes ago
Updated 3 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police on Friday investigated a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to a parking lot in the 1500 block of Savannah Place where they found a man who had been shot. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police are conducting a death investigation, but no other details about the incident were released.
Anyone with information about the death should call Investigator M. Hernandez-Evans at 919-560-4440 ext. 29336 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
