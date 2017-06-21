Police: Man exposed himself to woman, children on American Tobacco Trail
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a woman and two children on the American Tobacco Trail Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said the woman and her children were approached by a man near the 100 block of the American Trail near West Enterprise Street at about 12:15 p.m.
The man exposed himself as the woman walked past and police said the woman fled on foot.
The man was described as being black with short hair. He was about 6 feet tall and weighed 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and dark jeans and is believed to be in his 20s.
Anybody with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
