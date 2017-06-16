You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found in the woods Friday afternoon near Ruth Street and Main Street in Spring Lake.

The body was spotted by bikers around 2:10 p.m.

If you have any information that can assist in identifying the remains, please call Detective Wilkerson at 910-436-7137