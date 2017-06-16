Local News
Police investigate body found in Spring Lake woods
Posted 47 minutes ago
Updated 42 minutes ago
Spring Lake, N.C. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found in the woods Friday afternoon near Ruth Street and Main Street in Spring Lake.
The body was spotted by bikers around 2:10 p.m.
If you have any information that can assist in identifying the remains, please call Detective Wilkerson at 910-436-7137
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.