Police: Apex woman facilitated teen's sex assault
Posted 11:38 a.m. today
Updated 15 minutes ago
Apex, N.C. — An Apex woman was charged Monday with several counts of child abuse in connection with leaving four children with a man who is accused of sexually assaulted one of them.
Alecia Vaughn Stuart, 37, of 304 Ada St., was charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious physical injury, felony child abuse involving a sex act and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was being held in the Wake County jail under a $250,000 bond.
According to arrest warrants, Stuart left her three girls, ages 15, 10 and 6, and a 12-year-old boy alone unsupervised with Andre Lamont Murray "who the defendant knew had a history of sexually assaultive behavior against children."
The warrants state that Wake County Child Protective Services had ordered Stuart not to leave children alone with Murray, who sexually assaulted the 15-year-old between July 2015 and February 2016.
Murray, who is in jail on unrelated charges, was expected to be charged with the sex assault on Tuesday, police said.
