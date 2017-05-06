Police: 66-year-old Raleigh man's death is 'not random'
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found seriously injured on Friday.
Around 8:45 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 400 block of Capital Boulevard. At the scene, they found a 66-year-old man in critical condition. He was transported to WakeMed, where officials pronounced his death.
Another man was detained near the scene for his connection with the incident, officials said.
An investigation is pending, but officials said the crime was "not a random act."
This is an ongoing story that will be updated.
