Police: 20-year-old man dies in early morning Raleigh shooting
Posted 55 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A 20-year-old man died early Sunday morning after being shot in Raleigh.
Raleigh police were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 6400 block of New Market Way to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Lazarus Gary Hohn, who had been shot.
Hohn was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357.
