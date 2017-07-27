You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh woman learned this week that police in Saskatoon, Canada, have been looking for her for months in connection with a major investigation involving bomb threats and suspicious packages.

Samantha Field said the ordeal started with a video she made in March. She thought she was reading excerpts from a book for a client, but it turned out that video would later come back to haunt her in a major way.

Field said she was doing some freelance video work and advertised her services on a website called Fivver. Someone contacted her through the website, asked her to read excerpts from a book that had just been written and paid her.

Field said nothing seemed strange, so she made the video and didn’t think much about it.

“She absolutely loved it, gave us five-star reviews. She said, ‘Thank you so much for bringing my characters to life.’ She loved it,” Field said.

On Sunday night, Field’s brother reached out to her, saying police in Saskatoon were looking for her in connection with a string of bomb threats and incidents involving suspicious packages.

“So I laughed for a minute, and then I looked on other sites, and I was just like, ‘This is for real. This isn’t a joke. This isn’t my little brother playing a trick on me,’” she said.

The suspect in the case, Alexa Emerson, was arrested in April and is facing a slew of charges. But after Emerson’s arrest, Canadian news outlets began receiving Field’s video, which appears to show her confessing to several of the crimes, accompanied by emails claiming Emerson was innocent.

“Her defense right now is that she’s innocent because there’s a video that says someone else did it so how could she do it,” Field said.

Although Saskatoon police have been looking for Field for months, they do not consider her a suspect. They were simply looking to speak with her to get more information.

“At first I was rightfully upset. I didn’t like that my face was all over Canada,” Field said.

Field has reached out to Saskatoon police and said she is set to speak with the investigator in charge of the case on Monday.

“This was a very bad negative first impression to an entire country, so I’m hoping they are not going to cherry pick all the bad things and see that I’m just a girl here trying to do my job,” Field said.