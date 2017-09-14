Local News
Person injured in Cary townhome fire
Posted 5:14 a.m. today
Updated 5:15 a.m. today
Cary, N.C. — One person suffered minor injuries after a house fire early Thursday.
Around 1:30 a.m., Cary officials responded to a townhome located at 915 Lexington Court. Crews said smoke was coming from the attic of one of the units.
The fire was extinguished, but one resident was treated for minor injuries on site.
No one was displaced in the fire.
