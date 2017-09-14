Local News

Person injured in Cary townhome fire

Posted 5:14 a.m. today
Updated 5:15 a.m. today

Person injured in Cary townhome fire

Cary, N.C. — One person suffered minor injuries after a house fire early Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., Cary officials responded to a townhome located at 915 Lexington Court. Crews said smoke was coming from the attic of one of the units.

Person injured in Cary townhome fire

The fire was extinguished, but one resident was treated for minor injuries on site.

No one was displaced in the fire.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all