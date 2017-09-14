You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person suffered minor injuries after a house fire early Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., Cary officials responded to a townhome located at 915 Lexington Court. Crews said smoke was coming from the attic of one of the units.

The fire was extinguished, but one resident was treated for minor injuries on site.

No one was displaced in the fire.