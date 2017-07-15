You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man walking across a road in Raleigh was injured Friday night when he was hit by a car that then fled the scene.

Derrick Orlandius Hinton., Jr., 25, of Raleigh, was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing Rock Quarry Road. An incident report from the Raleigh Police Department said the vehicle made a left turn from Bart Street onto Rock Quarry Road and began to accelerate at a rapid rate.

The vehicle hit Hinton in the road and then fled the scene, according to the report.

Police identified the vehicle as a 2005 Cadillac but did not list a model in the report.

Hinton was taken to WakeMed, but the severity of his injuries was not clear.