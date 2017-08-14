You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were burned Monday when they threw gasoline and charcoal onto a pile of burning trash and yard debris in Zebulon, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. at 10772 Patrician Way.

A person who lives at the home was taken to a nearby hospital, while the second person, who is from Maxton, was treated at the scene for burns to his leg, authorities said.