Pair burned after throwing gas on fire in Zebulon
Posted 52 minutes ago
Zebulon, N.C. — Two people were burned Monday when they threw gasoline and charcoal onto a pile of burning trash and yard debris in Zebulon, authorities said.
The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. at 10772 Patrician Way.
A person who lives at the home was taken to a nearby hospital, while the second person, who is from Maxton, was treated at the scene for burns to his leg, authorities said.
