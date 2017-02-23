You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Qnc

A female passenger died in a car accident on Hammond Road near Interstate 40 following a police chase. There were two cars involved in the wreck, according to Raleigh police.

The passenger in the suspect vehicle died, and the driver is in critical condition.

From a second vehicle, one person is in critical condition and two people were injured but expected to recover.

Garner police investigated the chase, and Raleigh police investigated the accident.

The chase began as a traffic stop in Garner. The suspect vehicle initially stopped and then sped away. The officer followed the car, and a second Garner officer joined the chase.

Garner police lost sight of the car and then found the accident.

“As the vehicle turned onto Hammond Road, it accelerated at a high rate of speed to the point that the officers lost site of that vehicle," Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema said.

Hammond Road is expected to be closed to traffic for a while. The speed limit near the site of the crash is 35 miles per hour.