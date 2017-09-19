Officials seize $7M worth of heroin in Wayne County; 1 arrested
Posted 9:52 a.m. today
Mount Olive, N.C. — Wayne County authorities on Monday arrested a man and seized roughly 10 pounds of heroin from him worth about $7 million.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said authorities found the drugs after executing a search warrant at 4592 Emmaus Church Road in Mount Olive. Once broken down and packaged, the "pure heroin" would have produced 250,000 individual dosage units.
"This is one of the largest heroin seizures in Wayne County history," Sheriff Larry Pierce said in a statement.
Officers arrested Gabriel Mancilla Ribera, 46, of Albertson, and charged him with one count of trafficking heroin. He was jailed under a $1.5 million bond.
