— The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday for a missing endangered woman.

Julia Marina McCormick, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. McCormick is described as a white female with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Officials say she was last seen at 7404 Matherly Drive in Wake Forest. Anyone with information is asked to call S. Obyrne at the Wake County Sheriff's Office at 919-856-6911.

