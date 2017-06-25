Officials locate missing Charlotte teen in Georgia one year later
Posted 3:24 p.m. today
Duluth, Ga. — A teenage girl who left her Charlotte home more than one year ago has been found alive in Georgia, officials announced Sunday.
A special agent in Charlotte received information that 17-year-old Hailey Burns may be at a home in Duluth, Georgia, a town near Alabama. Overnight, state officials recovered Burns at a home located at 2723 Seneca Trail.
Officials said 31-year-old Michael Ren Wysolovski was arrested in connection with Burns' disappearance and is facing a number of state charges.
The teen is now reunited with her parents, who told officials they are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing but that they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter.
FBI Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into the teen's disappearance.
