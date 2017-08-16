Local News

Officials issue alert for elevated bacteria level at Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — State officials have issued alerts for two swimming sites in Banks Channel at Wrightsville Beach after finding elevated levels of bacteria.

Rip currents are still a threat for the ocean-side of the island.

Hurricane Gert will create a moderate risk of rip currents on the beach through Wednesday evening.

