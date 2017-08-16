Local News
Officials issue alert for elevated bacteria level at Wrightsville Beach
Posted 3:14 p.m. today
Updated 3:50 p.m. today
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. — State officials have issued alerts for two swimming sites in Banks Channel at Wrightsville Beach after finding elevated levels of bacteria.
Rip currents are still a threat for the ocean-side of the island.
Hurricane Gert will create a moderate risk of rip currents on the beach through Wednesday evening.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.