Not your ideal carpool: Apex woman lands SUV in backyard pool
Posted 12:37 p.m. today
Updated 12:45 p.m. today
Apex, N.C. — Workers were repairing an Apex home Monday after the homeowner accidentally drove through the back of the garage and into a backyard swimming pool.
The unidentified woman was returning to her Fairview Road home Sunday and smashed her SUV through the wall, scattering debris across a deck and landing in an above-ground pool, police said.
She was alone in the vehicle at the time, and no injuries were reported.
Police said they presume she hit the accelerator instead of the brake while pulling into the garage.
