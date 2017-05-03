You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17zGq

— There was no vulgar singing at a Raleigh restaurant despite reports that employees sang an anti-police song to officers last week, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The controversy began last week after a Facebook post claimed people at the Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q restaurant sang the NWA song "F- the Police" to Raleigh police officers who were eating at the restaurant.

Restaurant owner David Harris responded on Facebook, saying the company respects law enforcement and was looking into the allegations. Harris hired attorney Mark O'Mara, who is best know for representing George Zimmerman.

"Despite media reports, two officers witnessed one employee make eye contact with them and mouth the words 'F... the Police,'" according to a statement by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday. "There was no singing. There were no other employees involved. Because of the subtle nature of this act, it was not witnessed by anyone else in the store."

O'Mara said at a press conference on Wednesday that surveillance video shows an employee near the officers at one point, which is when the alleged incident happened.

The employee no longer works at the restaurant, O'Mara said.

O'Mara said the officer who saw the employee mouth the words told someone else, who put the story on Facebook. The incident then spiraled out of control from the "embellished" Facebook post, O'Mara said.

"Ultimately, the Raleigh Police Department, Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q and our whole community were victims of misinformation and misunderstanding causing the original reporting of the story to be wrong," the RPD statement said.