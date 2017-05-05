New parking lots, more shuttles for Race for the Cure participants
Posted 3:50 p.m. today
Morrisville, N.C. — If you are one of the thousands of people heading to RTP Saturday morning for the Triangle Komen Race for the Cure, an improved park-and-ride system will be there to get you in and out efficiently.
Shuttles begin at 6:15 a.m. and run through 12:30 p.m. between the parking areas – between N.C. Highway 54 and Davis Drive – and Race City at The Frontier.
To access the general parking lot, use GPS to navigate to 35 Davis Drive in Morrisville.
From Interstate 40
Take Exit 280 for Davis Drive off I-40
Turn Left onto Davis Dr
Turn Left at the 3rd cross street onto NC-54 West
Turn Right onto New Millennium Way OR Select Drive
Signs/Parking attendants will direct you to the correct Lot
From N.C. 54 in Raleigh
Continue on NC-54
Turn Left onto Select Drive
Signs/Parking attendants will direct you to the correct Lot
From Davis Drive in Morrisville
Continue on Davis Drive
Turn Right onto Select Drive
Follow Signs/Parking attendants will direct you to the correct Lot
When you park, note your lot number and board the shuttle to the race site. To return, choose the shuttle bus designated for your parking lot.
Komen Triangle Race for the Cure map
Zoom in or out and move the map to see parking, shuttle routes, Race City and the race route.
