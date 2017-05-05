You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— If you are one of the thousands of people heading to RTP Saturday morning for the Triangle Komen Race for the Cure, an improved park-and-ride system will be there to get you in and out efficiently.

You can help Team WRAL fund local breast cancer research right now! Text "KOMENNCTC" to 243-725 to make a donation now. WRAL will match the first $2500 raised via text. Our goal is to raise $5000 by midnight on May 6, 2017!

Shuttles begin at 6:15 a.m. and run through 12:30 p.m. between the parking areas – between N.C. Highway 54 and Davis Drive – and Race City at The Frontier.

To access the general parking lot, use GPS to navigate to 35 Davis Drive in Morrisville.

From Interstate 40

Take Exit 280 for Davis Drive off I-40

Turn Left onto Davis Dr

Turn Left at the 3rd cross street onto NC-54 West

Turn Right onto New Millennium Way OR Select Drive

Signs/Parking attendants will direct you to the correct Lot

From N.C. 54 in Raleigh

Continue on NC-54

Turn Left onto Select Drive

Signs/Parking attendants will direct you to the correct Lot

From Davis Drive in Morrisville

Continue on Davis Drive

Turn Right onto Select Drive

Follow Signs/Parking attendants will direct you to the correct Lot

When you park, note your lot number and board the shuttle to the race site. To return, choose the shuttle bus designated for your parking lot.

