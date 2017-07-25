You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A new mental health clinic that supports veterans and their families will open Tuesday in Fayetteville.

The Cohen Clinic was brought about by a partnership between the Cape Fear Valley Health System and a billionaire whose son is a Marine who served in Afghanistan. It's the sixth facility in its country-wide network.

The clinic will focus on helping military veterans heal from the mental pains they face and go on to lead healthy and happy lives. Families and friends, including children, of those who have served can also receive services.

Clinic officials guarantee little to no cost and short wait times.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. to officially open the facility.