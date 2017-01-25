You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With downtown parking at a premium, City of Durham officials are planning to augment spaces with a new, $23 million parking deck.

City planners are looking for help designing a new parking garage to be built later this year on the corner of Morgan and Mangum streets. The corner currently has a parking lot.

City officials said a new parking deck would help relieve congestion at the three other city-owned decks nearby, which usually fill to capacity each day. Business owners say the Bull City has grown, but available parking hasn't grown with it, which stifles their own growth.

The new garage would have more than 800 parking spaces for visitors and 15,000 to 20,000 square feet for commercial and retail use.

Officials are holding a meeting from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Durham Armory to take public input about the plan.