— One person was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning in a single-vehicle wreck near Holly Springs.

Authorities said a Toyota Scion driven by James Randall Thomas, 21, of 2026 Ocean Reef Lane in Raleigh, was traveling west on Penny Road when Thomas lost control in a curve, ran off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Authorities said speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.

An unrestrained backseat passenger, identified as Cheyanne Nicole Hass, 22, of Murphy, was ejected as a result of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas was extricated from the car and taken to Wake Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.

A front seat passenger, identified as Mason Andrew Lanier, 21, of Illinois, was taken to Wake Medical Center with serious injuries.

Authorities said all three people were students or recent graduates of North Carolina State University and were on their way home from a graduation party when the crash occurred.

"On behalf of the university community, we send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the Hass family and those involved in the accident," the university said in a statement.

Charges are pending against Thomas, pending his medical condition and additional investigation, authorities said.