— A state Division of Adult Correction van was involved in a fatal crash in Moore County on Tuesday, authorities said.

The van was taking an inmate from court back to jail when it collided with a car on U.S. Highway 15/501 in Carthage.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

One corrections officer in the van was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. The other officer and the inmate were taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

The identities of those involved haven't been released.