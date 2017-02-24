You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The NAACP on Friday announced it would levy an economic boycott against the state of North Carolina to protest laws enacted by the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Rev. William Barber said at a news conference that the national board of the NAACP unanimously approved the boycott, which would include skipping the Tar Heel State in the organization's search for its national convention venue.

The NAACP's 2017 convention will be held in Baltimore, Maryland.

Barber said the boycott will remain in effect until several stipulations are met, including:

– The undoing of racially gerrymandered districts

– The repeal of House Bill 2 in its entirety

– The repeal of legislation that stripped Gov. Roy Cooper of certain powers

In response, Senate leader Phil Berger called on Cooper to condemn the NAACP's boycott.

"It's time for (Cooper) to show some leadership as North Carolina's governor, condemn William Barber's attempt to inflict economic harm on our citizens, and work toward a reasonable compromise that keeps men out of women's bathrooms," Berger said in the statement.

Barber compared the NAACP's boycott to the decision by the NCAA and the ACC to move championships from the state in light of HB2. The new boycott, Barber said, can be applied to other states, too, if laws similar to North Carolina's are passed in the future.

Previously, the NAACP held a 15-year economic boycott of South Carolina over the flying of the Confederate battle flag on Statehouse grounds. That boycott ended with the flag's removal in 2015.