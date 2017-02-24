NAACP announces plans for North Carolina economic boycott
Posted 4:47 a.m. today
Updated 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — The NAACP on Friday announced it would levy an economic boycott against the state of North Carolina to protest laws enacted by the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Rev. William Barber said at a news conference that the national board of the NAACP unanimously approved the boycott, which would include skipping the Tar Heel State in the organization's search for its national convention venue.
The NAACP's 2017 convention will be held in Baltimore, Maryland.
Barber said the boycott will remain in effect until several stipulations are met, including:
– The undoing of racially gerrymandered districts
– The repeal of House Bill 2 in its entirety
– The repeal of legislation that stripped Gov. Roy Cooper of certain powers
In response, Senate leader Phil Berger called on Cooper to condemn the NAACP's boycott.
"It's time for (Cooper) to show some leadership as North Carolina's governor, condemn William Barber's attempt to inflict economic harm on our citizens, and work toward a reasonable compromise that keeps men out of women's bathrooms," Berger said in the statement.
Barber compared the NAACP's boycott to the decision by the NCAA and the ACC to move championships from the state in light of HB2. The new boycott, Barber said, can be applied to other states, too, if laws similar to North Carolina's are passed in the future.
Previously, the NAACP held a 15-year economic boycott of South Carolina over the flying of the Confederate battle flag on Statehouse grounds. That boycott ended with the flag's removal in 2015.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Mark Hayes Feb 24, 12:23 p.m.
Why is it that WRAL " journalist " never confront barber on the problems in Durham " Let me answer my own question, because their fear of making him uncomfortable among his flock, prove me wrong WRAL and show him on the news, ask him in front of the camera, there has to be one reporter on staff that has a backbone, regain some credibility, or not.
Ed Ray Feb 24, 11:58 a.m.
Oh yeah we see how well that boycott worked in SC for 15 years. How did they ever recover.
Ed Ray Feb 24, 11:56 a.m.
That top pic they have with the video, he looks mad like someone took the last piece at the buffet. Your boycott will do nothing to help your cause. Golden Corral however will take a huge hit.
Steve Moore Feb 24, 11:54 a.m.
What`s with the black robe and purple sash ? Is that wardrobe suppose to lend Barber authority ? The black folk I know think he is an embarrassment, but those folk all have jobs and get up and go to work everyday to support their families....unlike the rev.
Carrie Hurrelbrink Feb 24, 11:43 a.m.
Barber and his cult need to just shut up and dis-ban. I am so sick of them. They *think* that they are tough but they are far from it. They are racist!
Mark Hayes Feb 24, 11:43 a.m.
Now will this boycotte include the new Popeyes location in Durham ?
Mark Hayes Feb 24, 11:37 a.m.
I believe that WRAL is promoting these issues, without the coverage most of what barber and his followers do would go unoticed, how does a boycotte help, people will grow tired of this, there will be consequences.