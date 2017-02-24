banner
Business

NAACP launches national economic boycott of NC

Posted 4:47 a.m. today
Updated 5:45 p.m. today

RALEIGH, N.C. — The national NAACP announced Friday it would levy an economic boycott against North Carolina to protest laws enacted by the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly.

State NAACP President Rev. William Barber and national President Cornell Brooks said at a news conference outside the legislature that the NAACP's national board unanimously approved the boycott, which would include skipping the Tar Heel State in the organization's search for its national convention venue.

The NAACP's 2017 convention will be held in Baltimore.

"They're calling for a boycott that will hurt, a boycott that will be painful, a boycott that will literally bring this state to its knees unless it stands up for civil rights," Brooks said.

Barber said the boycott will remain in effect until several stipulations are met:

More than 200 other organizations plan to join the NAACP in the boycott, officials said.

"Does the state legislature give up millions of dollars, billions of dollars, thousands and thousands of jobs? Do they give up the prestige of the state, the reputational standing of the state? Do they imperil the state, or do they do the right thing?" Brooks asked.

Barber compared the NAACP's boycott to the decision by the NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference to move championships from the state because of House Bill 2. The new boycott, Barber said, can be applied to other states, too, if laws similar to North Carolina's are passed in the future.

"We have to fight for the soul of this democracy," Barber said. "We fought in the courts and won. We fought in the streets and won. We fought at the ballot box and won. So, now, if necessary, we're going to fight at the cash register."

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger called on Cooper to condemn the boycott.

"It's time for (Cooper) to show some leadership as North Carolina's governor, condemn William Barber's attempt to inflict economic harm on our citizens and work toward a reasonable compromise that keeps men out of women's bathrooms," Berger, R-Rockingham, said in the statement.

Cooper has previously discouraged a boycott, saying the NAACP, other groups and businesses need to keep coming to the state to help turn the tide toward ending discrimination.

Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the North Carolina Republican Party, called the boycott "economic hostage-taking," noting it would hurt the people who work in the hospitality and service industry.

"They are looking at innocent North Carolinians and looking to inflict retribution and punishment on them," Woodhouse said. "It's a sad day and something the people of North Carolina ultimately will not appreciate."

Previously, the NAACP held a 15-year economic boycott of South Carolina over the flying of the Confederate battle flag on Statehouse grounds. That boycott ended with the flag's removal in 2015.

Triangle Area Special Offers
12 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Judy Loftin Feb 24, 4:40 p.m.
    user avatar

    Thank you! We didn't want them here anyway. This made my day. Just because the Rev wants men in his children's bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers, doesn't mean the rest of NC does.

  • Mark Hayes Feb 24, 4:24 p.m.
    user avatar

    If it was not this it would be something else, laws will not make anyone change their mind, but they will provoke until there is physical confrontations.

  • Tony Patnode Feb 24, 3:09 p.m.
    user avatar

    I understand Rev. Barber's cause, even though I do not agree with it. A partial boycott shows a lack of commitment. Everyone that agrees with the cause show completely boycott NC and ALL it's businesses.

    Buy nothing in NC, go out of state for all you food, drink, gas, and groceries to show how committed you really are.

  • Ian Jones Feb 24, 2:57 p.m.
    user avatar

    ..."work toward a reasonable compromise that keeps men out of women's bathrooms," Berger said in the statement.

    Is this really such a significant problem to justify all the negative impacts of HB2?

  • Mark Hayes Feb 24, 2:09 p.m.
    user avatar

    Maybe a boycott of those that advertise with WRAL would alter their view on these boycottes by the NAACP, if one should use that means to gain attention then it should be inflicted on those that promote it.

  • John Smith Feb 24, 2:00 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Of course they are, Mark. WRAL's liberal side has been showing for quite some time.

  • Mark Hayes Feb 24, 12:23 p.m.
    user avatar

    Why is it that WRAL " journalist " never confront barber on the problems in Durham " Let me answer my own question, because their fear of making him uncomfortable among his flock, prove me wrong WRAL and show him on the news, ask him in front of the camera, there has to be one reporter on staff that has a backbone, regain some credibility, or not.

  • Ed Ray Feb 24, 11:58 a.m.
    user avatar

    Oh yeah we see how well that boycott worked in SC for 15 years. How did they ever recover.

  • Ed Ray Feb 24, 11:56 a.m.
    user avatar

    That top pic they have with the video, he looks mad like someone took the last piece at the buffet. Your boycott will do nothing to help your cause. Golden Corral however will take a huge hit.

  • Carrie Hurrelbrink Feb 24, 11:43 a.m.
    user avatar

    Barber and his cult need to just shut up and dis-ban. I am so sick of them. They *think* that they are tough but they are far from it. They are racist!

More...

 

 