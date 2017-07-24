You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— In a statement from North Carolina State University on Monday, officials called three reported incidents of sexual assault "serious allegations," and the police chief promised a thorough investigation.

Officials said the three incidents allegedly took place on Friday at Wolf Village, one of the university's on-campus housing options. Wolf Village is located at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Gorman Street at 2730 Wolf Village Way.

All three incidents are alleged to have been committed at a party by male students who the female students knew.

Kristina Gallagher, a summer worker at NC State, said she was not as surprised as she was disturbed by the campus alert warning about the incidents.

"I feel even less safe than I did before," she said. "It's uncomfortable as a woman, I know it probably happened in a party situation, but knowing there are people around who would even do anything like that doesn't make me feel very comfortable."

Campus Police Chief Jack Moorman says he can't recall in his decade tenure ever investigating multiple sexual assaults that reportedly happened at the same place.

"It was a series of events that occurred Friday night," he said.

Moorman could not provide many details for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

Students who heard the party, didn't know about the allegations until a campus alert went out Sunday.

"It was pretty loud, I could hear a bunch of music and noise going on upstairs," said Andrew Marsh. "The campus seems so safe and tight knit, but then something like that happens."

Moorman said they sent out the university alert as soon as they were able to get a good understanding of what happened.

He is now working with the Wake County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information should call the NCSU Police Department at 919-515-3000.