— A Chapel Hill mother was officially charged Friday in connection with a stabbing that killed her 5-year-old son and injured her husband.

Ebony Oluwasegva is charged with murder, attempted murder, felony child abuse and assault in connection with the Aug. 20 incident at the Baity Hill family housing community on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

In 911 calls, Oluwasegva’s husband said she stabbed him multiple times in the face while he was sleeping.

Warrants show a large kitchen knife was found inside the entrance of the family’s apartment and the boy, Israel, was found dead on the living room floor.

According to court documents, Oluwasegva had been hospitalized since the incident because she attempted to hurt herself.

Warrants stated Oluwasegva previously struggled with mental health issues.

Oluwasegva is expected to make her next court appearance later this month.