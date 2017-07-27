You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More than $100,000 in cash was found in a secret compartment of a car during a Tuesday traffic stop near Dunn.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a 2005 Lexus on Chicken Farm Road and a search of the car found $106,850 in cash hidden inside.

A continued search revealed that David Cierra Orozco, 27, of Doraville, Ga. was in possession of $4,259. An additional $143 was found in other locations throughout the car, authorities said.

Major Jeff Huber with the Sheriff’s office said SD cards were also found inside the car and at least one contained child pornography.

Orozco was charged with driving without a license, but additional charges are expected.

He was being held under $10,000 and is an ICE detainee, authorities said.

The money found inside the car was taken to a local bank and exchanged for a cashier’s check made out to the U.S. Marshal Service, authorities said.