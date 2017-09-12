Monument protesters gather at Durham courthouse to support defendants
Posted 10:54 a.m. today
Updated 11:01 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Protesters rallied outside the Durham County Courthouse on Tuesday morning as nine of the people charged with toppling a Confederate statue last month in the Bull City made court appearances.
The protesters handed out shirts bearing the words, "Do it like Durham," with a graphic of a statue being pulled down and the Aug. 14 date of the incident.
The rally was organized by the group Defend Durham, which is a network of many other groups, as part of what organizers called the "week of action." In a press release, the organization said the repeal of federal protections for young immigrants will be a focal point of the week and called on people in other cities across the country to hold events in solidarity.
The protesters marched toward Durham Central Park around 10:30 a.m.
Sandy Smith Sep 12, 12:46 p.m.
Jeez....how can these people afford to take so much time off from work? They should get on a bus and head down to Florida where support is really needed. These statues have been up forever. What is the big deal all of a sudden? Are they going to rewrite the history books too? These people vandalized property. They should be punished. Oh, I forgot, this is Durham. No more than a slap on the hand if that!